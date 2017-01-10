MS patient 'frustrated' over access to Sativex

Multiple sclerosis patient Simon Harben explains his frustration at trying to get the drug Sativex.

It comes as a new £80m treatment fund to speed up access is launched.

Sativex was approved for Wales in summer of 2014 but the MS Society says two years on there are people with multiple sclerosis deemed as eligible who are struggling to access it.

Mr Harben from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was diagnosed 20 years ago but symptoms have got worse over the last couple of years.

He said he suffered with fatigue and numbness in his arms and legs which makes it difficult to walk and he has spent time off work.

But he has been frustrated in his efforts to access Sativex.