10-year plan for new Cardiff Airport terminal

A new terminal could be built at Cardiff Airport over the next 10 years to replace the current building.

Chairman Roger Lewis said he was expecting the private sector to buy a stake in the Welsh Government-owned site as part of the move.

The announcement came following a 16% rise in passenger numbers over the past 12 months, making it "one of the fastest growing airports" in the UK.

More than 1.3 million people used the airport, near Rhoose, in 2016.