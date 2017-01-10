NHS Wales' £80m treatment fund brings 'sensible' drugs system

A "genuinely ground-breaking" treatment fund in Wales has been launched by the health secretary, promising a speedier access to new medicines.

Vaughan Gething said the £80m fund for health boards over the lifetime of the Welsh Government would provide a sensible and effective approach.

Health boards will be required to provide new medicines within two months of final guidance being published by regulators.

Mr Gething told BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke that Wales was ahead of England and Scotland.