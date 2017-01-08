Dame Shirley Bassey at 80

Media caption Happy 80th birthday, Dame Shirley

Her voice propelled her from Cardiff's Tiger Bay docklands to true worldwide superstardom - and now Dame Shirley Bassey has turned 80.

With a global career that has seen her sell more than 135 million records, she has worked with the giants of the music business - from Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra to the Manic Street Preachers and even being sampled by Kanye West.

Of course, she is perhaps best known for her stunning James Bond theme tunes - Gold Finger, Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker.

Happy Birthday Dame Shirley!