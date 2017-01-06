'Powerful message' to tell says attack victim Paul Pugh

A victim of a alcohol-fuelled attack that left him in a coma says he has a powerful message to tell on the 10th anniversary.

Paul Pugh, 37, spent two months in a coma after being assaulted on a night out in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on 6 January 2007 and will never make a full recovery.

Four men were jailed for the attack.

In 2014, he launched Paul's Pledge with Dyfed-Powys Police, which campaigns against alcohol-fuelled violence.

On Friday he returned to the pub where the attack took place outside.

He told BBC Wales that he was determined to help prevent similar incidents.