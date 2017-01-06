GPs ask people with coughs and colds to self care

GPs have warned patients with coughs and colds to stay away from surgeries - with cases at a seasonal high.

They said coughs in particular have been leading to people contacting their local surgeries "in droves", when in reality they do not need to.

Dr Steve Bassett, who is based in Swansea, said otherwise healthy adults should let coughs and colds run their course.

Only those whose symptoms become more serious, such as fever, should contact GPs.