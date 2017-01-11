Your Pictures in Wales: 4-10 January 2017

  • 11 January 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Howardian Nature Reserve, Cardiff Maria Bowen

    Maria Bowen captured this atmospheric shot of Howardian Nature Reserve, Cardiff. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Sunset as the tide drifts out of the old Barry harbour was captured by Rhys Lewis. Rhys Lewis

    This stunning and dramatic sunset as the tide drifts out of the old Barry harbour was captured by Rhys Lewis.

  • Rhossili, on the Gower Peninsula Steve Liddiard

    This golden glow over Rhossili, on the Gower Peninsula, was captured by Steve Liddiard.

  • Peacock butterfly Jessica Weaver

    This colourful peacock butterfly was taken by Jessica Weaver who found it in a woodshed at the bottom of her garden in Penygraig.

  • Keeper’s Pond, Blaenavon Catherine Adams

    Catherine Adams took this photograph of Keeper’s Pond, Blaenavon, during a walk with children Ffion, Ioan and Nansi.

  • Sun-up on a frosty morning over Caerphilly Mountain Lynne Morgan

    Sun-up on a frosty morning over Caerphilly Mountain, courtesy of Lynne Morgan.

  • Dolbadarn Castle Iwan Williams

    Iwan Williams' moody view of Dolbadarn Castle at Llanberis in Snowdonia.

  • Rhian Davies at Llyn y Fan Fach, on the northern margin of the Black Mountain in Carmarthenshire Rachel Garrett

    Rachel Garrett captured this shot of her friend Rhian Davies at Llyn y Fan Fach, on the northern margin of the Black Mountain in Carmarthenshire.

  • Rhossili, on the Gower Peninsula Kyleigh Davies

    Kyleigh Davies was visiting Rhossili on the Gower Peninsula for her birthday when she took this picture.

  • Milford Haven seafront Ceri Brown

    A brave walker tackles the wind and rain in Milford Haven, taken by Ceri Brown.

  • A hillside in Tonypandy Aggie Beckman

    Aggie Beckman was given a new camera for Christmas, and took this shot on a hillside in Tonypandy.

  • Presipe Bay, Pembrokeshire Hywel Jones

    Hywel Jones took this photograph at Presipe Bay, Pembrokeshire, during a 10-mile (16km) walk.

