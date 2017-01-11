Your Pictures in Wales: 4-10 January 2017
- 11 January 2017
- From the section Wales
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
Maria Bowen
Maria Bowen captured this atmospheric shot of Howardian Nature Reserve, Cardiff. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
Rhys Lewis
This stunning and dramatic sunset as the tide drifts out of the old Barry harbour was captured by Rhys Lewis.
Steve Liddiard
This golden glow over Rhossili, on the Gower Peninsula, was captured by Steve Liddiard.
Jessica Weaver
This colourful peacock butterfly was taken by Jessica Weaver who found it in a woodshed at the bottom of her garden in Penygraig.
Catherine Adams
Catherine Adams took this photograph of Keeper’s Pond, Blaenavon, during a walk with children Ffion, Ioan and Nansi.
Lynne Morgan
Sun-up on a frosty morning over Caerphilly Mountain, courtesy of Lynne Morgan.
Iwan Williams
Iwan Williams' moody view of Dolbadarn Castle at Llanberis in Snowdonia.
Rachel Garrett
Rachel Garrett captured this shot of her friend Rhian Davies at Llyn y Fan Fach, on the northern margin of the Black Mountain in Carmarthenshire.
Kyleigh Davies
Kyleigh Davies was visiting Rhossili on the Gower Peninsula for her birthday when she took this picture.
Ceri Brown
A brave walker tackles the wind and rain in Milford Haven, taken by Ceri Brown.
Aggie Beckman
Aggie Beckman was given a new camera for Christmas, and took this shot on a hillside in Tonypandy.
Hywel Jones
Hywel Jones took this photograph at Presipe Bay, Pembrokeshire, during a 10-mile (16km) walk.
