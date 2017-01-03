Cardiff commuters believe new platform will shorten delays

Commuters at Cardiff Central railway station are confident a new platform eight will shorten delays and tackle the problem of late trains.

The new platform opened on Tuesday and will allow more to arrive at the station at any one time, rather than queuing for one to become free.

Peter Clarke has waited 20 minutes sat on the train in the past, but is confident the extra platform will speed up his journey.

Jacob Hewlett believes it will end "annoying" delays while Ryan Smith hopes similar improvements can be made at the ends of the lines to speed up trains near his home in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff.