Calls for police to 'close case' on Meibion Glyndwr attacks

The cases of unsolved arson attacks on holiday homes in Wales during the 80s and 90s should be closed by police, an author has said.

Over a 12-year period from 1979, 228 properties were damaged across Wales.

Dubbed the Meibion Glyndwr campaign, it was thought to have been a protest against rural homes in Welsh language heartlands being sold to people from England as holiday cottages.

Retired journalist Alwyn Gruffydd, who has written extensively on the arson attacks, said it was time for the inquiry to end.

North Wales Police said unsolved investigations are never closed.

In 1986, this holiday home owner described to the BBC how she felt when she discovered she had been targeted.