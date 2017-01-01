Thousands enjoy New Year's Day swims across Wales

Thousands of hardy souls got their 2017 off to a chilly start with a New Year's Day swim.

In a long established tradition, swims were held in seaside towns across Wales, including Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire, Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, and Abersoch in Gwynedd.

However, high winds meant the dip in Morfa Nefyn, Gwynedd, was cancelled.

Here, swimmers run down the beach in Saundersfoot and head for the water - footage courtesy of Skycam Wales.