Your Pictures in Wales: 28 December - 3 January 2017
- 4 January 2017
- From the section Wales
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales
Georgie Cocker
Georgie Cocker took this photograph while on a walk at Pysgodlyn Lake, near Welsh St Donats, Vale of Glamorgan. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
Laura Shepherd
Laura Shepherd snapped this photo of swans on a frosty lake at Llandrindod Wells in Powys.
Elaine Wilday
Elaine Wilday's snowy snap is of the peaks of Snowdonia.
Shem ap Geraint
Shem ap Geraint came across this sea glass heart on his walk on Aberystwyth beach.
Mervyn Jones
The frosty countryside surrounding the Brimmon Oak in Newtown, Powys, voted 2016's UK's Tree of the Year. Picture courtesy of Mervyn Jones.
Kirsten Shaw
Kirsten Shaw, from the Lake District, took this photo at Cwm Idwal, Snowdonia, while on a visit to Llanberis.
Nicole Harris
The sun shining over Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, taken by Nicole Harris.
Patrick Roberts
Smile for the birdie... Patrick Roberts took this photo of a robin perching on a wall at Church Island, overlooking the Menai Strait.
Mark de'Boer Lloyd
The sun rises over Langland Bay, Swansea, as a surfer takes to the water. Picture by Mark de'Boer Lloyd.
Clayton Greenman
This beautiful wild pony was photographed on British Mountain, Pontypool, by Clayton Greenman.
Catherine John
Crashing waves and a blustery sky at Newport Beach, Pembrokeshire, courtesy of Catherine John from Usk.
Katie Ellis
Katie Ellis captured this picture of a seal at Angel Bay in Conwy county.
