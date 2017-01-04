Your Pictures in Wales: 28 December - 3 January 2017

  • 4 January 2017
  • From the section Wales

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales

  • Pysgodlyn Lake, near Welsh St Donats, Vale of Glamorgan Georgie Cocker

    Georgie Cocker took this photograph while on a walk at Pysgodlyn Lake, near Welsh St Donats, Vale of Glamorgan. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Swans on a frosty lake at Llandrindod Wells in Powys. Laura Shepherd

    Laura Shepherd snapped this photo of swans on a frosty lake at Llandrindod Wells in Powys.

  • Snow-capped Snowdonia Elaine Wilday

    Elaine Wilday's snowy snap is of the peaks of Snowdonia.

  • Shem ap Geraint came across this sea glass heart on his walk on Aberystwyth beach. Shem ap Geraint

    Shem ap Geraint came across this sea glass heart on his walk on Aberystwyth beach.

  • Brimmon Oak in Newtown, Powys Mervyn Jones

    The frosty countryside surrounding the Brimmon Oak in Newtown, Powys, voted 2016's UK's Tree of the Year. Picture courtesy of Mervyn Jones.

  • Cwm Idwal, Snowdonia Kirsten Shaw

    Kirsten Shaw, from the Lake District, took this photo at Cwm Idwal, Snowdonia, while on a visit to Llanberis.

  • The sun shining over Pen Y Fan, taken by Nicole Harris Nicole Harris

    The sun shining over Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, taken by Nicole Harris.

  • A robin perches on a wall overlooking the Menai Strait from Church Island. Patrick Roberts

    Smile for the birdie... Patrick Roberts took this photo of a robin perching on a wall at Church Island, overlooking the Menai Strait.

  • The sun rises over Langland Bay, Swansea, as a surfer takes to the water. Picture by Mark de'Boer Lloyd Mark de'Boer Lloyd

    The sun rises over Langland Bay, Swansea, as a surfer takes to the water. Picture by Mark de'Boer Lloyd.

  • This beautiful wild pony was photographed on British Mountain, Pontypool by Clayton Greenman Clayton Greenman

    This beautiful wild pony was photographed on British Mountain, Pontypool, by Clayton Greenman.

  • Crashing waves and a blustery sky at Newport Beach, Pembrokeshire Catherine John

    Crashing waves and a blustery sky at Newport Beach, Pembrokeshire, courtesy of Catherine John from Usk.

  • Seal at Angel Bay in Conwy county Katie Ellis

    Katie Ellis captured this picture of a seal at Angel Bay in Conwy county.

More on this story