Housing associations' independence 'vital'

A move which could limit new affordable homes being built in Wales will be opposed by the Welsh Government.

In September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced housing associations should be considered part of the public, not private, sector.

But the Welsh Government promised to take "whatever steps are necessary" to reverse the change, following concerns.

Community Housing Cymru (CHC), which represents housing associations in Wales, welcomed its pledge to act.

Stuart Ropke, chief executive of CHC, said he was "delighted" the Welsh Government had confirmed its support for keeping housing associations independent.