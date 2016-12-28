Met Office fog weather warning for parts of Wales

Image copyright Met Office

Motorists have been warned to take care on the roads as freezing fog has been forecast for parts of Wales.

The Met Office issued a yellow "be aware" weather warning of fog from 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The warning, in place until midday on Thursday, could see freezing fog patches reduce visibility to less than 100 metres (328ft).

The forecaster said driving conditions could make journeys longer than usual and flights could be delayed.

The warning covers Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Powys, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Cardiff, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan.