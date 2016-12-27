12 Days of Christmas: Day Three

To mark the 12 days of Christmas, BBC Wales is taking a look back at some of the most-watched videos of the year.

In March, Mo Farah's preparation for his Olympic double double continued apace on the streets of Cardiff as the Welsh capital host the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships.

Mo didn't win in Cardiff but Wales are, of course, claiming part of the reason why he won two Olympic golds in Rio!!!

Video repackaged by Phil John.