500 queue for Boxing Day shopping sales at Eagles Meadows

A queue of about 500 people waited from the early hours for the Boxing Day sales to begin in Wrexham.

The crowd formed from 03:00 before staff opened the Next store at 06:00 GMT at Eagles Meadow.

In Cardiff, shoppers have been spending around £2m a day at St David's shopping centre during peaks in Christmas trade.

This month, MPs debated whether Boxing Day should be treated like Christmas Day following a 140,000-name petition calling for shops to be shut.

In Wrexham, shoppers were given numbered tickets to ensure the maximum number of people allowed on the premises was not exceeded.

Media caption Retail expert Chris Parry said a lot of shoppers had already cashed in on Black Friday

First in the queue was carer Jade Jones, from Wrexham, who wanted to stock up on clothes for her two young sons.

"It's definitely worth it without a shadow of a doubt," she said about the early start. "I will spend £300 and that will save me about £300."

In Cardiff, Steven Madeley, general manager for St David's, said the complex was seeing over 1 million visitors a week.

"We're expecting tens of thousands of shoppers to descend on St David's today," he said.

Bridgend MP Madeleine Moon chaired the parliamentary discussion about Boxing Day shopping after an e-petition gained 140,000 signatures - more than the 100,000 required for Parliament to hold a debate - although no decision was taken.

Ogmore MP Chris Elmore, who used to work in retail and has previously worked on Boxing Day, said: "Perhaps government should be taking a more pro-active approach to give people those two days off [Christmas and Boxing Day]."

He said it affected workers and put "pressure on families" but he added that a "balanced view" had to be taken as some retailers believed it was worth opening their businesses on Boxing Day.

In response to the e-petition, the UK Government said: "We do not believe it is for central government to tell businesses how to run their shops or how best to serve their customers."