Around 700 swimmers braved the icy waters to take part in Tenby's Boxing Day Swim in Pembrokeshire.

Ranked as one of the country's top festive events, the swim on North Beach is now in its 46th year - but its family origins date back 100 years.

It is organised by the Tenby Sea Swim Association and has raised over £250,000 for charities.

This year's fancy dress theme was The Music of the Sea.