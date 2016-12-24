Syrian aid trip support staggering, Dr Saleyha Ahsan says

A Welsh doctor has returned from a 6,000-mile round trip to take supplies to Syrian doctors building an entire hospital from donations.

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, an emergency doctor at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, Gwynedd, said £220,000 has been raised by crowd funding to help those affected by the civil war.

The support has been "staggering", she said.

"This act in itself has been a massive display of solidarity with these doctors who are risking their lives."