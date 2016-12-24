Syrian aid trip support staggering, Dr Saleyha Ahsan says

Media caption Dr Saleyha Ahsan: Support is a 'massive display of solidarity'

A Welsh doctor has returned from a 6,000 mile round trip to take supplies to Syrian doctors building an entire hospital from donations.

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, an emergency doctor at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, Gwynedd, said £220,000 has been raised by crowd funding to help those affected by the civil war.

The support was "staggering", she said.

"This act in itself has been a massive display of solidarity with these doctors who are risking their lives."

Dr Ahsan was part of a convoy supported by a number of human rights organisations who responded to a call from the doctors to build a unit to serve 66,000 children near Aleppo where thousands have been evacuated.

They handed over the equipment to members of Syria's Independent Doctors Association at the border.

Dr Ahsan returned to north Wales on Friday in time for her Christmas weekend shifts at the hospital.