How Swansea solar cell technology will work in space
26 December 2016 Last updated at 15:57 GMT
A tiny solar technology cell developed by Swansea University could revolutionise space exploration and help meet the Earth's energy needs.
The cell generates electricity and is much smaller than conventional ones.
The technology could be used in future to power bases on the moon or Mars, experts have said.
They also believe it could be used as a renewable source of energy on Earth.
This film from the European Space Agency and the University of Surrey shows how it will work.