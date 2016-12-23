Aberystwyth paedophile snared in sting after release

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police

A Ceredigion paedophile caught in an online sting weeks after being released for a similar offence has been jailed.

David John Williams, 54, of Aberystwyth, groomed a 14-year-old girl he met in an internet chat room while on licence in 2015.

But Williams did not know he was in fact chatting to a man hoping to help police to catch sex offenders.

He was jailed for 40 months at Swansea Crown Court after he admitted trying to facilitate child sex offences.

Judge Geraint Walters said it was "very disturbing" that Williams reoffended so quickly after leaving prison, in September last year.

"Despite the fact that you were sent to prison, you came back out and tried to do the same thing as you did before," he said.

"I have no shadow of a doubt that, untreated, you present a significant risk.

"You are addicted to the prospect of having sex with underage girls."

Williams, who also admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order, will be placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the prosecution resulted in a "dangerous individual being taken off the streets".

"This sentence should serve as a warning to anyone else engaging in sexual activity with children that there are serious repercussions and Dyfed-Powys Police will continue to work hard to protect children from such dangerous offenders," a force spokeswoman added.