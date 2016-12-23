Storm Barbara travel disruption warning for Wales

Media caption Storm Barbara weather warning for Wales

Wales has been warned it could face travel pre-Christmas disruption as winds of up to 70mph from Storm Barbara are forecast on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for wind in north west Wales from 07:00 GMT.

The whole of Wales will be under a yellow warning from 12:00.

There are speed restrictions on two bridges and some ferry services from Anglesey have been cancelled.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the festive season on UK roads as the Christmas getaway combines with the end of the working week.

The Britannia Bridge from Bangor to Anglesey has a 30mph (48 km/h) speed restriction in place while one lane is closed on each direction of the M48 Severn Bridge due to high winds.

Irish Ferries has already cancelled six of its fast sailings between Holyhead and Dublin on Friday due to "adverse weather conditions" on the Irish Sea but are transferring passengers to their cruise ferry services.

Arriva Trains Wales has warned of "speed restrictions and possible delays" for all services between Llandudno Junction to Holyhead between 10:00 and 16:00 due to high winds.

BBC Wales weather reporter Behnaz Akhgar said: "Storm Barbara is bringing with it a spell of wet and windy conditions.

"We could see some travel disruption as we head into this afternoon so do leave plenty of time."

Arriva Trains Wales also said there would be disruptions over the festive period, including no trains between Cardiff and Newport for part of the holiday and with services to Bridgend and the valleys also restricted.

London Paddington is closed because of engineering works on Christmas Eve and for part of the week between Christmas and the new year, so south Wales to London trains on the Great Western mainline will begin and terminate at Ealing Broadway.

