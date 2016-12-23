Woman tested for HIV after ear piercing speaks out

A woman who had to be tested for HIV after having her ear pierced has said she was glad to see the studio's owner brought to justice.

Molly Ormond, 19, had the procedure at Newport's Blue Voodoo tattoo and piercing studio.

Newport council launched an investigation into the business after five customers suffered serious skin infections in May 2015.

Owner John Cochran, 60, admitted several health and safety offences at Cardiff Crown Court and was given a 16-week suspended prison sentence on 16 December this year.

Ms Ormond told BBC Wales' Jordan Davies that she was "scared and nervous" while waiting for the results.