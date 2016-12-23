Victim 'wounds opened' by child sex abuse inquiry

An urgent review has been carried out by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse into its service in Wales following a complaint by a victim.

The victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, has criticised the "poor level of support" he received from the truth project - the arm of the inquiry for victims to share their experiences.

He said he experienced delays and his support worker broke down in tears.

An inquiry spokesman apologised to the victim and said measures have been put in place to prevent it happening again.

He spoke to BBC Wales' India Pollock.