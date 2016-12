Image copyright Wales news service

One of the UK's largest Christmas Day swims has taken place in Bridgend county.

The 52nd Porthcawl Christmas morning swim started at 11:45 GMT.

Last year, more than 900 people took part - breaking the event's record.

Organisers hope this year's event, which has an "All Things Christmas" theme and raises money for children's cancer charity Latch, has broken the record once more.

