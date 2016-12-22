Rogue One: Darth Vader 'lost for words' in Rhyl
Star Wars fans have invaded a Denbighshire seaside town to welcome the actor who plays Darth Vader.
Spencer Wilding, who hails from Rhyl, is the guest of honour at a special screening of Rogue One.
He had to muster all powers of the force to keep his Vader role secret until the film's release.
After greeting fans and doing a dance in his Vader outfit, the actor hailed him as "the number one baddie of all time".