Rogue One: Darth Vader 'lost for words' in Rhyl

Star Wars fans have invaded a Denbighshire seaside town to welcome the actor who plays Darth Vader.

Spencer Wilding, who hails from Rhyl, is the guest of honour at a special screening of Rogue One.

He had to muster all powers of the force to keep his Vader role secret until the film's release.

After greeting fans and doing a dance in his Vader outfit, the actor hailed him as "the number one baddie of all time".