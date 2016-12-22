Ebbw Vale 'jobs risk' in Circuit of Wales land row

A firm says jobs are at risk after its bid to buy land was scuppered in case the site is regenerated as part of the Circuit of Wales project.

Thomas Waste Management's bid to buy land on Waun-Y-Pound industrial estate near Ebbw Vale was blocked in 2013.

Now, the firm says its current site is too small and road works in the area mean it is not making a profit.

Blaenau Gwent council said the sale could be "detrimental" to regeneration.

Paul Heaney reports