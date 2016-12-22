Cardiff City spread Christmas cheer on a children's hospital visit
- 22 December 2016
Cardiff City stars, including Aron Gunnarsson and Anthony Pilkington, spread festive cheer as they paid a visit to the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales.
Players from Cardiff City, including striker Anthony Pilkington and Kadeem Harris visited the The Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales in Cardiff. They joined Father Christmas giving out toys and treats to young patients
The players joined he Dreams & Wishes charity as they visit ill children across south east Wales to distribute donated presents. Bluebirds' winger Craig Noone said: "It’s important to the players and the club to give something back and provide positivity to our young fans, many of whom are facing tough times."
Cardiff City player Kadeem Harris (centre) was one of many stars who toured the wards
Midfielder Aron Gunnarsson said: It’s a yearly event for us. The lads come here and try to put a smile on the kid’s faces. We bring some gifts and spend some time chatting with them and their families during what are obviously difficult times. It’s a nice day.”
As well as signing autographs and posing for pictures, the Cardiff City players visited the wards and handed out gifts and treats to the children
Sarah Lloyd, deputy directorate head of operations and delivery at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales said "I would like to thank all the players of Cardiff City Football Club for spending time with our patients and families and brightening up their day."
