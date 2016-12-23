Maesteg flood family face £50,000 repair bill

A father-of-two has told of his "utter devastation" after his insurance claim was rejected following a flooding in Maesteg in Bridgend county.

Mark Jenkins has been told by Ocaso his claim in November is being refused because he did not declare the house in Maesteg was within 200m of a river.

Mr Jenkins' case has been taken up by Ogmore AM Huw Irranca-Davies.

Mr Jenkins said: "We're just lucky we've got close family to put us up because otherwise we're effectively homeless."

His insurer Ocaso said it was "in discussions" with Mr Jenkins.