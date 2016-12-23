Maesteg floods: Insurer should 'show compassion'

An insurance company should "show some compassion" after rejecting a claim by a family whose home was hit by flooding near Bridgend, an AM has said.

Mark Jenkins has been told by Ocaso his claim in November is being refused because he did not declare the house in Maesteg was near a river.

But Ogmore AM Huw Irranca-Davies said the flooding was nothing to do with the river but rather a flash flood from the hillside above the home.

Ocaso said it was "in discussions" with Mr Jenkins.