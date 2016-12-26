Talybont floods: One family's 11 month 'hassle'

Paula Sapsford and husband Dave had to live in a caravan for 11 months after floods hit their north Wales village of Talybont on Boxing Day last year.

The damage cost insurers £100,000 to repair and the couple were forced to finish lots of work themselves.

And despite new £1m flood defences in the village, they are worried the floods will happen again.

"We are not going to trust it, until we can be sure ourselves that it will divert the water to the river as promised," Mrs Sapsford told BBC Wales.