£16m for hospital scanning equipment to stop cancellations
22 December 2016 Last updated at 06:23 GMT
More than £16m will be spent on new diagnostic imaging equipment at Welsh hospitals in a bid to tackle the issue of appointment cancellations.
New MRI, CT and mammography scanners will replace existing machines in hospitals in each of Wales' seven health board areas by the end of March 2017.
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said it showed the Welsh Government was "putting our money where our mouth is".