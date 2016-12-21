Wales goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams' Euro 2016 painting

Goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams has said painting a montage celebrating Wales' success at the 2016 European Championship finals helped him beat the post-tournament blues.

Mr Williams, who was Wales' third-choice keeper in France, started the project to help him cope with missing his team-mates, after spending every day with them during the squad's "remarkable summer" as they reached the semi-finals on Euro 2016.

The 29-year-old was part of the Wales squad that qualified for their first major football championships since the 1958 World Cup.

Mr Williams told BBC Wales reporter Teleri Glyn Jones about the inspiration behind his painting.