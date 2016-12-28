Your Pictures in Wales: 21-27 December 2016
- 28 December 2016
- From the section Wales
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
Sian Sykes
Sian Sykes and Ruby enjoy a moment of pre-Christmas peace and solitude paddle boarding in Llanberis. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
Rupert Jones
The sun shines through mist over the Menai Strait, taken by Rupert Jones
Bethan Davies
As Christmas dawns...Bethan Davies captured the calm before Storm Barbara on Rhosilli beach, Gower
Ramy Elabbadi
Ramy Elabbadi took this photo from Aberystwyth prom of walkers out for an early afternoon stroll
Mel Garside
Looks like Father Christmas has dropped his hat on Snowdonia, taken by Mel Garside.
Ashley Williams
A misty night's view over Swansea and Cwmbwrla, courtesy of Ashley Williams.
John Finch
A misty road through Heol y Cyw in Bridgend County, taken by John Finch
Sue Browning
Birds of a feather flock to Port Talbot's River Afan, captured the day after Christmas by Sue Browning
Yvonne McNamara
Llyn Crafnant lies deep in the Conwy Valley above the village of Trefriw - worth the hike, as Yvonne McNamara from Liverpool discovered
Iwan Williams
Slate grey skies merge with the slate quarries of Dinorwig - the canvas for Iwan William's dramatic image of Dolbadarn Castle at Llanberis in Gwynedd
Elaine Delworth
Elaine Delworth captures an explosion of colour at Aberystwyth's beach in Ceredigion
Simon Weston
Southerndown in the Vale of Glamorgan in its golden hour, by Simon Weston
