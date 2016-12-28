Your Pictures in Wales: 21-27 December 2016

  • 28 December 2016
  • From the section Wales

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  Sian Sykes and Ruby enjoy a moment of pre-Christmas peace and solitude paddle boarding in Llanberis.

  The sun shines through mist over the Menai Strait, taken by Rupert Jones

  As Christmas dawns...Bethan Davies captured the calm before Storm Barbara on Rhosilli beach, Gower, for our Pic of the Day

  Ramy Elabbadi took this photo from Aberystwyth prom of walkers out for an early afternoon stroll

  Looks like Father Christmas has dropped his hat on Snowdonia, taken by Mel Garside.

  A misty night's view over Swansea and Cwmbwrla, courtesy of Ashley Williams

  A misty road through Heol y Cyw in Bridgend County, taken by John Finch

  • River Afan, Port Talbot Sue Browning

  • Llyn Crafnant, Conwy Yvonne McNamara

  • Dolbadarn Castle, Llanberis, Gwynedd Iwan Williams

  Elaine Delworth captures an explosion of colour at Aberystwyth's beach in Ceredigion

  • Southerndown in Vale of Glamorgan Simon Weston

