Millionaire escort murderer tells police 'I done it'
21 December 2016 Last updated at 12:10 GMT
Millionaire Peter Morgan, who has been convicted of murdering escort Georgina Symonds, admitted her killing in a police interview.
Morgan, of Llanellen, Monmouthshire, told Det Cons Virginia Davies and Det Cons Laura O'Sullivan he intended to kill the 25-year-old and then carried out the murder.
He told them: "Well, I, I, I had intention to kill her, didn't I? Well I done it."
Morgan had denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to his Asperger's syndrome.
But a jury found him guilty after a trial.