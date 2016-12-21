Millionaire escort murderer tells police 'I done it'

Millionaire Peter Morgan, who has been convicted of murdering escort Georgina Symonds, admitted her killing in a police interview.

Morgan, of Llanellen, Monmouthshire, told Det Cons Virginia Davies and Det Cons Laura O'Sullivan he intended to kill the 25-year-old and then carried out the murder.

He told them: "Well, I, I, I had intention to kill her, didn't I? Well I done it."

Morgan had denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to his Asperger's syndrome.

But a jury found him guilty after a trial.