'Concern' over assaults on hospital staff in Wales
27 December 2016 Last updated at 09:31 GMT
The number of attacks on hospital staff across Wales is a "matter of concern", the body representing nurses has said.
There were more than 18,000 assaults over the last five years and further 11,000 cases of verbal abuse.
The Royal College of Nursing wants a zero tolerance policy more firmly applied.
Peter Meredith-Smith, associate director for employment relations at the RCN in Wales, believes improvements are being made.