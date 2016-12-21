Your Pictures in Wales: 14-20 December 2016

  • 21 December 2016
  • From the section Wales

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Cyclist at Burry Port sunset Melanie Martin

    The sun setting over Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, taken by Melanie Martin is our picture of the day. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Mel Garside was feeling festive on this walk at Mynydd Mawr, Snowdonia Mel Garside

    Mel Garside was feeling festive on this walk at Mynydd Mawr, Snowdonia.

  • Mumbles lighthouse Ashley Williams

    Winter wonderland: Mumbles light house, taken by Ashley Williams.

  • South Stack Lighthouse on Anglesey. Gav Hardie

    Gav Hardie used a drone to capture this shot of the waves crashing below South Stack Lighthouse on Anglesey.

  • A beautiful way to escape the Christmas crowds, this wintry shot of Bethesda in Snowdonia was taken by Chris Davies Chris Davies

    A beautiful way to escape the Christmas crowds - this wintry shot of Bethesda in Snowdonia was taken by Chris Davies

  • Misty valley view: This shot was taken by Steve Blanchard while mountain biking at Coed Llandegla, Denbighshire. Steve Blanchard

    Misty valley view: This shot was taken by Steve Blanchard while mountain biking at Coed Llandegla, Denbighshire.

  • A crisp, winter's morning at Three Cliffs Bay, Swansea, taken by Martyn Jenkins. Martyn Jenkins

    A crisp, winter's morning at Three Cliffs Bay, Swansea, taken by Martyn Jenkins.

  • Cloud inversion Nick Targett

    Cloud inversion over the top of Y Gam in the Ogwen Valley, Snowdonia, as snapped by Nick Targett.

  • Heron Sue Donnelly

    Sue Donnelly captured this heron in flight on the Norton Manor Estate, Norton, Presteigne.

  • Canal Philip Davies

    Philip Davies was out on a "magical, misty morning" in Upper Llanover on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

  • Robin Lesley Jones

    This robin makes a natural Christmas card photo, as snapped by Lesley Jones near Wiseman's Bridge, Pembrokeshire.

  • Tenby Stacey Ward

    Misty winter's morning at Tenby harbour in Pembrokeshire, captured by Stacey Ward.

More on this story