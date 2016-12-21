Your Pictures in Wales: 14-20 December 2016
- 21 December 2016
- From the section Wales
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Melanie Martin
The sun setting over Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, taken by Melanie Martin is our picture of the day. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Mel Garside
Mel Garside was feeling festive on this walk at Mynydd Mawr, Snowdonia.
-
Ashley Williams
Winter wonderland: Mumbles light house, taken by Ashley Williams.
-
Gav Hardie
Gav Hardie used a drone to capture this shot of the waves crashing below South Stack Lighthouse on Anglesey.
-
Chris Davies
A beautiful way to escape the Christmas crowds - this wintry shot of Bethesda in Snowdonia was taken by Chris Davies
-
Steve Blanchard
Misty valley view: This shot was taken by Steve Blanchard while mountain biking at Coed Llandegla, Denbighshire.
-
Martyn Jenkins
A crisp, winter's morning at Three Cliffs Bay, Swansea, taken by Martyn Jenkins.
-
Nick Targett
Cloud inversion over the top of Y Gam in the Ogwen Valley, Snowdonia, as snapped by Nick Targett.
-
Sue Donnelly
Sue Donnelly captured this heron in flight on the Norton Manor Estate, Norton, Presteigne.
-
Philip Davies
Philip Davies was out on a "magical, misty morning" in Upper Llanover on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
-
Lesley Jones
This robin makes a natural Christmas card photo, as snapped by Lesley Jones near Wiseman's Bridge, Pembrokeshire.
-
Stacey Ward
Misty winter's morning at Tenby harbour in Pembrokeshire, captured by Stacey Ward.
