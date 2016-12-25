Men's Sheds: The Den in Rhiwbina 'gives us a meaning in life'

An idea that originated in Australia has spread to Wales and sees sheds at the heart of an organisation aiming to combat loneliness in older men.

Men's Sheds are social groups or enterprises set up in communities for the benefit of men.

The sheds are places for them to meet and take part in activities such as wood work, gardening, model making and art.

There are now 20 Men's Sheds across Wales.

BBC Wales visited members of The Den in Rhiwbina, Cardiff, who are looking for more permanent accommodation and to attract new people.