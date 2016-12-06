Ex-Wales rugby player Scott Gibbs' wife 'hit by motorbike'

Image copyright Kaidi Photography

The wife of former Wales rugby international Scott Gibbs is in a critical condition in an Italian hospital after being hit by a motorcycle, her family have said.

Kate Weaver-Gibbs, 32, was injured on Friday while the couple walked near their home in Verona.

The beauty and travel writer suffered multiple head and spinal fractures. Mr Gibbs was not injured.

She is in a critical but stable condition, a family statement said.

It is understood she is being treated in Borgo Trento Hospital in Verona.

A statement issued on behalf of the Gibbs family said she was surrounded by her immediate family.

"Scott has expressed his gratitude for the immense support Kate and the family have received from the hospital and from friends across the globe," it said.

Mr Gibbs, 45, also played for the British and Irish Lions, and rugby league for Wales and Great Britain, but retired from rugby in 2004.

The couple have been married since 2014.