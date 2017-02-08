A CGI ride around the Circuit of Wales in Ebbw Vale

Financial plans for a £425m Circuit of Wales at Ebbw Vale are to be looked at in detail before ministers make a final decision on whether to give it backing.

The developers said they "look forward to beginning construction by the spring of this year".

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said due diligence would include "rigorous value for money testing".

But he said the deal on the table was "certainly better" than the one last July.

What would it look like riding around the track? A CGI video has been created to show a rider's eye view of Circuit of Wales.

Video courtesy of the Heads of the Valleys Corporation