Image caption The collision closed part of the Afan Valley road in the Cimla area but it has since reopened

A man has died after the car he was travelling in collided head-on with a service bus in Neath Port Talbot.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Cimla, Neath, at around 13:45 BST.

Police said there were about 10 people on the bus, operated by First Group. They were described as being walking wounded.

The Afan Valley road was closed between Greenwood Drive and Trevallen Avenue but has since reopened.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent two rapid response vehicles and three ambulances to deal with the collision.