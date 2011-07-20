Two men who fell off a sea scooter were rescued off the Gwynedd coast after a two-hour land, sea and air search.

Coastguards said the alarm was raised by a family member at 1556 BST when they did not return after setting out from Black Rock Sands, Porthmadog.

Rescuers said one of the pair could not swim, but both wore buoyancy aids.

Two Criccieth lifeboat crews, coastguard teams from Criccieth and Harlech and the rescue helicopter from RAF Valley took party in the search.

Holyhead Coastguard said there was concern after 45 minutes when the pair did not return.

They were spotted by search teams at 1807 BST.

After being brought to shore, the men were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, to be checked over.