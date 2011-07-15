Two airlifted after Gower and Pembrokeshire falls

Two women have been airlifted to hospital after separate falls on the south Wales coast.

A 28-year-old woman fell down a cliff face she was climbing at St Govan's Head in Pembrokeshire after a boulder came off in her hand and hit her head.

She was flown to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff following the incident at 2030 BST on Thursday.

An hour later, a 60-year-old woman broke her leg in a fall while walking at Pennard Burrows on Gower.

She was also taken to the same hospital.

Coastguards said they were alerted to the cliff climber's fall by a member of the public who heard her friends shouting for help.

She was taken back up the cliff face by a coastguard rescue team and transferred to a waiting RAF rescue helicopter.

At 2130 BST Swansea Coastguard received a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service requesting help for the 60-year-old woman, who had fractured her leg.