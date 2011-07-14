Two Sir Kyffin Williams oils sold at Christie's auction

Image caption This Anglesey view was bought for £25,000 at auction

Two paintings by Sir Kyffin Williams have been sold at Christie's in London.

One, Cottages at Sunset sold for £31,250, while a painting of the view over Porth Dafarch in Anglesey fetched £25,000.

However, there was no buyer for a third painting of a mid Wales landscape by the artist who lived on Anglesey.

Christie's holds the world record price for one of Sir Kyffin's works, which sold in 2005 for £57,600.

Sir Kyffin's works appear in many galleries across Britain and a collection is on permanent exhibition in Oriel Ynys Môn in Anglesey

He was President of the Royal Cambrian Academy and was appointed a member of the Royal Academy in 1974.

Before the sale Lydia Wingfield-Digby, from Christie's, said: "Even during is lifetime, Sir Kyffin's works were drawing high prices at auction, often exceeding the estimates.

"Since his death in 2006, there's been increased interest in his work and it's consistently fetching strong prices. We expect this trend to continue."

Harry Holland, a painter and friend of the late Sir Kyffin, said a good artist allowed people to see the world through his or her eyes.

He said: "If you go to the landscape in north Wales where he worked, you can look at it with his eyes.

"One of the things he made obvious was the connection between the people and the landscape.

"Life must have been pretty tough for farmers in that part of the world. And their view of the landscape and his view of the landscape coincided."