'Hacked' Lembit Opik in News of the World legal action

Image caption Lembit Opik had suspicions his mobile phone had been hacked

Former leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Lembit Opik is taking legal action over the alleged hacking of his mobile phone by the News of the World.

Mr Opik said a visit to Scotland Yard two months ago confirmed his suspicions.

He became suspicious due to the close attention he received from the tabloid newspaper and his non-receipt of phone messages in 2006/07.

News International have been contacted for a response.

Mr Opik lost his seat in the Commons in May last year when he was beaten by the Conservatives in the mid Wales constituency of Montgomeryshire.

He now hopes to become the Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London.

He said his solicitor is waiting for the progress of test cases against News International before deciding his next step.

He said: "I do intend to pursue this to its conclusion."

On Sunday, the News of the World published its last edition after 168 years in print.

The sudden closure followed claims the paper authorised hacking into mobile phones including those of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler and the families of 7/7 bombing victims.

Prime minister David Cameron has promised to set up a public inquiry into the phone hacking scandal.

But he told MPs an inquiry could not take place until police investigations were concluded.