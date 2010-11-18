Image caption Rebecca Aylward was described as a 'very happy young girl' by her family

The funeral has taken place of a teenager found murdered in woods near Bridgend.

The body of Rebecca Aylward, 15, from Maesteg, was discovered in woodland near Aberkenfig on 24 October.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with her murder.

Family and friends gathered at Our Lady and Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Monica Street, Maesteg, for the service.

Rebecca died of head injuries after being reported missing from her home by her mother.

She was last seen in Sarn Hill, Sarn, near Bridgend, at about 1230 BST on Saturday, 23 October. She had been dropped off by relatives to visit a friend but failed to return home.

At the time of her death, her family described her as "a very happy young girl" with an "outgoing and bubbly" personality.

Image caption Rebecca (L) aged five, with her sister Jessica, three

A statement issued through South Wales Police said: "She was very motherly towards her younger brother and sister who absolutely adored her; they have been left devastated by her death.

"She had a wide circle of friends and was popular and well liked by all who knew her.

"All the family have been shattered by her death.

"Becca can never ever be replaced."

Rebecca was a pupil at Archbishop McGrath Catholic High School in Tondu, Bridgend.