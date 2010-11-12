Wales battered by gales overnight

Wales has been battered by severe gales overnight with wind speeds over 90mph reported.

There has been damage to buildings, a number of power lines are down while ferry services have been cancelled.

The Britannia Bridge across the Menai Strait and Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire were closed overnight but have since reopened.

One flight from Belfast to Cardiff could not land due to the weather so had to be diverted to Birmingham.

HMS Monmouth, a type 23 frigate, was delayed docking into Cardiff because of the continuing strong winds and high seas in the Bristol Channel.

She will attempt to to make her way into the docks on the next high tide at 2200 GMT.

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had a run of calls about unsafe structures and trees down on roads before midnight.

The service was also called out near Aberystwyth on Friday morning to deal with a fallen tree, which is blocking a road and resting on power lines between Rhydyfelin and Tan y Bwlch.

Earlier at 0550 GMT, Dyfed-Powys Police said a landslip had blocked part of the A470 in Llangurig, Powys. The road has since been cleared.

On Thursday evening, part of a roof at the Enterprise rental garage in Milford Haven came off while crews also attended incidents in Pembroke and Aberystwyth.

Traffic Wales said Park Street in Cardiff city centre is closed in both directions after a contractor's hoarding fell into the road.

WIND SPEEDS Capel Curig 91mph

Aberdaron 81mph

Lake Vyrnwy 78mph

Mumbles 73mph

Valley 71mph

Aberporth 66mph

Pembrey 66mph

Cardiff Council said the street was remaining closed after concerns over strong winds, with also worries over cladding on a nearby office block.

A number of power lines were down near Welshpool and in the nearby village of Forden.

Coastguards at Holyhead said wind speeds reached 78mph but have since died down.

The highest reported wind gust in Wales was 91mph at Capel Curig in Snowdonia.

The 1000 GMT Stena Line sailing between Holyhead and Dun Laoghaire and the 13.15 between Dun Laoghaire and Holyhead were cancelled as well as the 2000 GMT Fastnet sailing between Swansea and Cork.

The Britannia and Cleddau bridges have reopened but with speed restrictions.

Flights between north and south Wales were also disrupted.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also called to Boots the chemist in Aberystwyth after one of its front windows had blown out in high winds at about 2330 GMT.

Crews also dealt with a call in Llandrindod Wells at 2100 GMT after receiving a report that a small shed had blown out of a back garden and into a car park in Ddol Road.

BBC Wales meteorologist Derek Brockway said the reason for the stormy weather was a deep area of low pressure moving across Scotland.

He said that by 0800 GMT on Friday, the west to south-westerly wind will have eased a little but will still be "fresh to strong".

