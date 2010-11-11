Image caption Gales reach up to 78mph in north Wales

Wales is continuing to be buffeted by the strongest winds of the autumn so far.

Gales hitting 70mph on Anglesey forced officials to close the main Britannia Bridge onto the island on Thursday night.

Flights between north and south Wales have been cancelled and ferry services have also been disrupted.

A Welsh Assembly Government spokesperson said motorists were urged to take extra care on journeys.

Routes to and from Anglesey were closed to all high-sided vehicles on Thursday evening, while the A477 Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire was also closed to all vehicles.

"Wind speeds in excess of 70 mph have been recorded across the Menai Straits, which breach recommended safety limits. Due to this we have have been forced to close the Britannia bridge," said the assembly government spokesperson.

"All traffic will be required to use a diversionary route across the Menai Bridge, except high-sided vehicles which will be re-directed to a suitable waiting point."

The reason for the stormy weather is a deep area of low pressure moving across Scotland.

The highest wind gust so far today in Wales is 78mph at Capel Curig in Snowdonia. In the south, a gust of 55 mph recorded at St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Forecasts say strong winds will slowly ease into Friday.

