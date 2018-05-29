Cyclist killed in collision with lorry in Kinross named
- 29 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 46-year-old cyclist who was killed following a collision with a lorry in Kinross has been named as William Ronald from Kelty in Fife.
The incident took place on an unclassified road near the B9097, heading towards Nivingston Hill at 10:00 on Friday.
The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out.
Officers said inquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident were continuing.