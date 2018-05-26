Thousands enjoy Biggest Weekend in Perth
Up to 20,000 people gathered at Scone Palace in Perth for the Scottish leg of the BBC's Biggest Weekend musical festival.
The crowd were entertained by a string of performances ahead of the day's headline acts, Simple Minds and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.
The Biggest Weekend is taking place in Swansea, Perth, Belfast and Coventry.
Performances by more than 120 acts will be available on BBC television, radio and online over the weekend.
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.