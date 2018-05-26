Death of man found in Dundee street "unexplained"
- 26 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating the death of a man found in a Dundee street.
Officers were called to Brown Constable Street at about 09:30 on Friday. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A force spokesman said: "Police Scotland attended at Brown Constable Street, Dundee, at 9.35am on Friday following the sudden death of a man.
"The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing."